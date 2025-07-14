Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Army National Guard Dustoff crews conduct hoist training B-Roll

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Video by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Army National Guard HH-60M MEDEVAC Black Hawk aviators assigned to Golf Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, partnered with industry subject-matter experts from Air Rescue Systems to conduct hoist training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, July 16, 2025 and near Wasilla, Alaska, July 17, 2025. The training replicates real-world rescue scenarios, requiring the full use of specialized equipment for hoist operators and crew members to conduct a simulated mission. These skills are essential for responding to emergencies in Alaska’s vast and varied austere terrain that make conventional access impossible. By honing their proficiency in advanced rescue techniques, Alaska Army National Guard aircrews remain prepared to perform highly specialized medical evacuation missions to support communities across the state. (Alaska National Guard video by Alejandro Peña and Dana Rosso)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 19:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972061
    VIRIN: 250717-Z-HY271-2000
    Filename: DOD_111198180
    Length: 00:06:04
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Army National Guard Dustoff crews conduct hoist training B-Roll, by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army aviation
    DUSTOFF
    flight medic
    Hoist training
    Alaska

