Alaska Army National Guard Dustoff crews conduct hoist training B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/972061" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Alaska Army National Guard HH-60M MEDEVAC Black Hawk aviators assigned to Golf Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, partnered with industry subject-matter experts from Air Rescue Systems to conduct hoist training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, July 16, 2025 and near Wasilla, Alaska, July 17, 2025. The training replicates real-world rescue scenarios, requiring the full use of specialized equipment for hoist operators and crew members to conduct a simulated mission. These skills are essential for responding to emergencies in Alaska’s vast and varied austere terrain that make conventional access impossible. By honing their proficiency in advanced rescue techniques, Alaska Army National Guard aircrews remain prepared to perform highly specialized medical evacuation missions to support communities across the state. (Alaska National Guard video by Alejandro Peña and Dana Rosso)