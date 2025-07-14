Fuel to Fight: Nutrition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Maj. Stephanie Doane, 49th Operation Medical Readiness Squadron

nurse practitioner, discusses the benefits of proper nutrition at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 22, 2025. Nutrition, along with sleep and exercise, is vital to sustaining Airmen’s readiness, enhancing their well-being, and maximizing the lethality and effectiveness of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)