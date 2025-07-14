Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuel to Fight: Nutrition

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Stephanie Doane, 49th Operation Medical Readiness Squadron
    nurse practitioner, discusses the benefits of proper nutrition at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 22, 2025. Nutrition, along with sleep and exercise, is vital to sustaining Airmen’s readiness, enhancing their well-being, and maximizing the lethality and effectiveness of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 18:32
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    This work, Fuel to Fight: Nutrition, by SrA Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    49th mdg
    nutrition and wellness
    health
    Fuel

