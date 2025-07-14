75th Air Base Wing Mission Video 2024

The 75th Air Base Wing is the host unit at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.
The 75th ABW oversees 1,000,000 acres and more than 1,700 facilities valued at $4 billion while providing installation support for the Ogden Air Logistics Complex, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Air Force active duty 388th and Reserve 419th Fighter Wings and more than 50 mission partners that employ more than 27,000 personnel.
The 75th ABW has support responsibility for the operation of the Utah Test and Training Range. Located in Utah's west desert, the airspace is situated over 2.3 million acres of land and contains the largest block of overland contiguous special-use airspace in the continental United States.
