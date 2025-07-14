Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    75th Air Base Wing Mission Video 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HILL AFB, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2025

    Video by Jamie Chapman, Senior Airman Tia Herring, Airman 1st Class Emily Huber, Senior Airman Sean Lamb, Airman 1st Class Jada Maylor, Roque Murray and Trevor Wood

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    The 75th Air Base Wing is the host unit at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.

    The 75th ABW oversees 1,000,000 acres and more than 1,700 facilities valued at $4 billion while providing installation support for the Ogden Air Logistics Complex, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Air Force active duty 388th and Reserve 419th Fighter Wings and more than 50 mission partners that employ more than 27,000 personnel.

    The 75th ABW has support responsibility for the operation of the Utah Test and Training Range. Located in Utah's west desert, the airspace is situated over 2.3 million acres of land and contains the largest block of overland contiguous special-use airspace in the continental United States.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 17:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972054
    VIRIN: 250729-F-F3230-1001
    PIN: 240027
    Filename: DOD_111197715
    Length: 00:05:56
    Location: HILL AFB, UTAH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download