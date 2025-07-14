Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs crew member from tanker offshore Galveston, Texas

    GALVESTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Luke Baker 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Houston air crew members hoist an injured crew member of a tanker vessel July 28, 2025. Sector Houston-Galveston received a call at approximately 3:40 p.m. stating that one of the vessel's crew members had sustained injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy of Air Station Houston)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 16:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972029
    VIRIN: 250729-G-G0214-1001
    Filename: DOD_111197468
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: GALVESTON, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    medevac

