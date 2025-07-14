Coast Guard medevacs crew member from tanker offshore Galveston, Texas

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Houston air crew members hoist an injured crew member of a tanker vessel July 28, 2025. Sector Houston-Galveston received a call at approximately 3:40 p.m. stating that one of the vessel's crew members had sustained injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy of Air Station Houston)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 16:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972029
|VIRIN:
|250729-G-G0214-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111197468
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|GALVESTON, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
