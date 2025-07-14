Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kamryn Cummings & Kelli Hanna- 17th Training Wing Honorary Commander Promotional Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Video by Russ Howard 

    17th Training Wing

    Kamryn Cummings and Kelli Hanna, 17th Training Wing Honorary Commanders, talk about the importance of the relationships formed during immersions on Goodfellow Air Force Base. The Honorary Commander Program enables members of the community to understand the importance of Goodfellow Air Force Base, the United States Air Force, the Department of Defense and their military mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 15:34
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 972023
    VIRIN: 250729-F-EP494-1133
    Filename: DOD_111197371
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kamryn Cummings & Kelli Hanna- 17th Training Wing Honorary Commander Promotional Video, by Russ Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    honorary commander program
    San Angelo - Texas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download