Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warrior Fitness Club: March to a million steps boosts readiness across 331 RCS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera 

    Air University Public Affairs

    The 331st Recruiting Squadron is stepping up fitness, readiness and resilience through its new Warrior Fitness Club, a program equipping 102 geographically separated recruiters with Garmin devices to track workouts and build Warrior Ethos. Spanning 31 Geographically Separated Units across four states, the initiative supports Secretary of Defense and Secretary of the Air Force priorities by leveraging technology to promote accountability and connection across distance.

    U.S. Air Force CMSgt Trent Branstetter, 331st Recruiting Squadron senior enlisted leader, leads by example, logging nearly one million steps in July and hiked into work alongside U.S. Air Force Capt Bryan Berrio, operations flight commander, from Wetumpka to celebrate the milestone, demonstrating how personal discipline fuels recruiting excellence. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 14:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 972018
    VIRIN: 250725-F-MU520-1001
    Filename: DOD_111197263
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior Fitness Club: March to a million steps boosts readiness across 331 RCS, by A1C Nelvis Sera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AETC, Maxwell AFB, 331st RCS, Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download