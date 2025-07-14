Warrior Fitness Club: March to a million steps boosts readiness across 331 RCS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 331st Recruiting Squadron is stepping up fitness, readiness and resilience through its new Warrior Fitness Club, a program equipping 102 geographically separated recruiters with Garmin devices to track workouts and build Warrior Ethos. Spanning 31 Geographically Separated Units across four states, the initiative supports Secretary of Defense and Secretary of the Air Force priorities by leveraging technology to promote accountability and connection across distance.



U.S. Air Force CMSgt Trent Branstetter, 331st Recruiting Squadron senior enlisted leader, leads by example, logging nearly one million steps in July and hiked into work alongside U.S. Air Force Capt Bryan Berrio, operations flight commander, from Wetumpka to celebrate the milestone, demonstrating how personal discipline fuels recruiting excellence. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)