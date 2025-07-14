Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tips for PCSing with pets

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Stephanie Henry 

    Permanent Change of Station Joint Task Force

    A video displays multiple tips on how to move with pets at Scott Air Force Base Illinois on July 27 2025. Service members may be reimbursed for up to one pet while traveling provided the expenses are authorized. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Stephanie Henry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 14:36
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 972012
    VIRIN: 250726-F-UG882-1001
    Filename: DOD_111197209
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tips for PCSing with pets, by SSgt Stephanie Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Scott Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download