A video displays multiple tips on how to move with pets at Scott Air Force Base Illinois on July 27 2025. Service members may be reimbursed for up to one pet while traveling provided the expenses are authorized. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Stephanie Henry)
Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 14:36
Category:
|Series
|972012
|250726-F-UG882-1001
|DOD_111197209
Length:
|00:00:33
Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|4
|4
This work, Tips for PCSing with pets, by SSgt Stephanie Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
