Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ultimate Caduceus 2025

    UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Anita Chebahtah    

    U.S. Transportation Command     

    U.S. Air Force Critical Care Air Transport Team members discuss care for a simulated patient aboard a C-17 Globemaster III during exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2025 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 26, 2025. Ultimate Caduceus assesses USTRANSCOM’s ability and capacity to conduct global patient movement at scale in a field training environment and designed to examine patient movement functionality across the DoD and with industry and interagency partners. (DOD photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 14:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972011
    VIRIN: 250729-N-ZA692-2004
    Filename: DOD_111197176
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ultimate Caduceus 2025, by PO1 Anita Chebahtah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ultimate Caduceus

