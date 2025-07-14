U.S. Air Force members assigned to 187th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, Wyoming Air National Guard, provide care to live simulated patient, U.S. Army Cpl. Emmanuel Akpaka, assigned to 18th Theater Medical Command, aboard a C-17 Globemaster III during exercise Mobility Guardian 2025 over the Pacific Ocean, July 26, 2025. Mobility Guardian is a biennial, service-level, flagship, large-scale rapid global mobility field training exercise achieving full spectrum readiness through robust and relevant scenario-based training. (DOD photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)
