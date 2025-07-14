Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobility Guardian 2025

    GUAM

    07.25.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Anita Chebahtah    

    U.S. Transportation Command     

    U.S. Air Force members assigned to 187th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, Wyoming Air National Guard, provide care to live simulated patient, U.S. Army Cpl. Emmanuel Akpaka, assigned to 18th Theater Medical Command, aboard a C-17 Globemaster III during exercise Mobility Guardian 2025 over the Pacific Ocean, July 26, 2025. Mobility Guardian is a biennial, service-level, flagship, large-scale rapid global mobility field training exercise achieving full spectrum readiness through robust and relevant scenario-based training. (DOD photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 14:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972010
    VIRIN: 250729-N-ZA692-2003
    Filename: DOD_111197174
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: GU

    Mobility Guardian

