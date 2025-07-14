Military members from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United States, receive aircraft familiarization training aboard a New Zealand NH90 helicopter during exercise Talisman Sabre 2025 at a military training location in Rockhampton, Australia, July 22, 2025. (DOD photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 14:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972009
|VIRIN:
|250729-N-ZA692-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111197169
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
