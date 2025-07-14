Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1 ABCT 3rd Infantry Division conducts live fire exercise

    GERMANY

    07.22.2025

    Video by Spc. Josefina Garcia 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army Soldiers with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a first person view (FPV) drone individual crew qualification during a combined arms live fire exercise on Grafenwöhr Training Area July 23 2025. The 1 ABCT 3rd ID tests purpose-built retrievable FPV drones to highlight the ability against autonomous targets to improve battlefield readiness and integration with armored units. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Josefina Garcia)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 12:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 971993
    VIRIN: 250723-A-JT779-8813
    Filename: DOD_111196993
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: DE

    This work, 1 ABCT 3rd Infantry Division conducts live fire exercise, by SPC Josefina Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    strongertogether, SwordofFreedom, ItWillBeDone, VictoryCorps

