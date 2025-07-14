A U.S. Army Soldiers with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a first person view (FPV) drone individual crew qualification during a combined arms live fire exercise on Grafenwöhr Training Area July 23 2025. The 1 ABCT 3rd ID tests purpose-built retrievable FPV drones to highlight the ability against autonomous targets to improve battlefield readiness and integration with armored units. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Josefina Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 12:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|971993
|VIRIN:
|250723-A-JT779-8813
|Filename:
|DOD_111196993
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1 ABCT 3rd Infantry Division conducts live fire exercise, by SPC Josefina Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.