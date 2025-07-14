1 ABCT 3rd Infantry Division conducts live fire exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Army Soldiers with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a first person view (FPV) drone individual crew qualification during a combined arms live fire exercise on Grafenwöhr Training Area July 23 2025. The 1 ABCT 3rd ID tests purpose-built retrievable FPV drones to highlight the ability against autonomous targets to improve battlefield readiness and integration with armored units. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Josefina Garcia)