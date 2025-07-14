Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CP25 USFF Band Limon High School Performance

    LIMóN, COSTA RICA

    07.28.2025

    Video by Cpl. William Hunter 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    LIMÓN Costa Rica (July 28 2025) The United States Fleet Forces Band "Uncharted Waters" performs for students at Technical Professional High School of Limón in Limón Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025 July 28 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007 which aims to foster goodwill strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations and form new partnerships between host nations non-federal entities and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. William Hunter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 11:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971982
    VIRIN: 250728-A-LS473-1001
    Filename: DOD_111196724
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: LIMóN, CR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CP25 USFF Band Limon High School Performance, by CPL William Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USNS Comfort
    Enduring Promise
    Continuing Promise 2025
    CP25

