DoD Warrior Games 2025

Athletes from Team Air Force compete in Track at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games July 23, 2025 at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded ill injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event is composed of 175 wounded ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events July 18-26 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Daniel Harrell)
