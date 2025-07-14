Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Directory Services (Base Operators) operations - Rapid Service Announcement

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    07.09.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Hoppe 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    AFN television Rapid Service Announcement highlighting operating hours of Directory Services (Base Operators) located in Stuttgart Germany.

    (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 09:36
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 971967
    VIRIN: 250710-N-GP384-1908
    Filename: DOD_111196486
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Directory Services (Base Operators) operations - Rapid Service Announcement, by PO2 Jack Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Stuttgart
    AFN Europe
    US European Command (USEUCOM)
    52nd Strategic Signal Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download