AFN television Rapid Service Announcement highlighting operating hours of Directory Services (Base Operators) located in Stuttgart Germany.
(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 09:36
Category: PSA
|PSA
|Video ID:
|971967
|VIRIN:
|250710-N-GP384-1908
|Filename:
|DOD_111196486
|Length:
|00:00:30
Location: DE
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Directory Services (Base Operators) operations - Rapid Service Announcement, by PO2 Jack Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
