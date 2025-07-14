Agile Spirit 25 - Overland AI ULTRA Demonstration (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, work with representatives from Overland AI to demonstrate the capabilities of the Overland AI ULTRA Fully Autonomous Tactical Vehicle during Agile Spirit 2025 at the Combat Training Center, Vaziani Training Area, Georgia, July 29, 2025. Agile Spirit 25 underscores the U.S. commitment to security and stability in the Black Sea region and highlights the importance of strong alliances and partnerships in addressing shared security challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Ehron Ostendorf)