Agile Spirit 25 - Overland AI ULTRA Demonstration (B-Roll)

U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, work with representatives from Overland AI to demonstrate the capabilities of the Overland AI ULTRA Fully Autonomous Tactical Vehicle during Agile Spirit 2025 at the Combat Training Center, Vaziani Training Area, Georgia, July 29, 2025. Agile Spirit 25 underscores the U.S. commitment to security and stability in the Black Sea region and highlights the importance of strong alliances and partnerships in addressing shared security challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Ehron Ostendorf)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 10:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971963
|VIRIN:
|250729-A-PX855-3829
|Filename:
|DOD_111196462
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|VAZIANI, GE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
