Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Agile Spirit 25 - Overland AI ULTRA Demonstration (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VAZIANI, GEORGIA

    07.29.2025

    Video by Sgt. Ehron Ostendorf 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, work with representatives from Overland AI to demonstrate the capabilities of the Overland AI ULTRA Fully Autonomous Tactical Vehicle during Agile Spirit 2025 at the Combat Training Center, Vaziani Training Area, Georgia, July 29, 2025. Agile Spirit 25 underscores the U.S. commitment to security and stability in the Black Sea region and highlights the importance of strong alliances and partnerships in addressing shared security challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Ehron Ostendorf)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 10:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971963
    VIRIN: 250729-A-PX855-3829
    Filename: DOD_111196462
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: VAZIANI, GE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Spirit 25 - Overland AI ULTRA Demonstration (B-Roll), by SGT Ehron Ostendorf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    1-91 Cavalry Regiment
    StrongerTogether
    AgileSpirit
    EuropeAfricaInnovation
    Overland AI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download