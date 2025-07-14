Agile Spirit 25 - Medical Evacuation Training (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of the Forward Support Medical Platoon, 1st Armored Division, U.S. Army, and soldiers in the medical platoons of the 41st and 43rd battalions, 4th Brigade, Georgia Army, partake in a medical evacuation training during Agile Spirit 25, Vaziani, Georgia, July 24, 2025. Agile Spirit 25 underscores the U.S. commitment to security and stability in the Black Sea region and highlights the importance of strong alliances and partnerships in addressing shared security challenges. (U.S. National Guard Video by Sgt. Ehron Ostendorf)