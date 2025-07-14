Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th Fighter Wing and JASDF medics strengthen joint readiness during exercise Resolute Force Pacific

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.22.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) medics triage and stabilize simulated patients during a bilateral aeromedical evacuation training event in support of exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 23, 2025. The event simulated a mass casualty scenario, allowing U.S. and Japanese medical personnel to refine emergency coordination and patient movement procedures. REFORPAC is part of the Department-Level Exercise (DLE) series, a large-scale, joint and multinational effort designed to validate warfighter readiness across a dynamic Indo-Pacific battlespace. The DLE series integrates over 12,000 participants, 400 aircraft, and 50 locations, reinforcing allied and partner interoperability in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 02:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971951
    VIRIN: 250723-F-EP621-1001
    Filename: DOD_111196153
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    This work, 35th Fighter Wing and JASDF medics strengthen joint readiness during exercise Resolute Force Pacific, by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa AB
    35th FW
    Aeromedical Evacaution
    REFORPAC
    DLE2025

