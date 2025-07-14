35th Fighter Wing and JASDF medics strengthen joint readiness during exercise Resolute Force Pacific

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) medics triage and stabilize simulated patients during a bilateral aeromedical evacuation training event in support of exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 23, 2025. The event simulated a mass casualty scenario, allowing U.S. and Japanese medical personnel to refine emergency coordination and patient movement procedures. REFORPAC is part of the Department-Level Exercise (DLE) series, a large-scale, joint and multinational effort designed to validate warfighter readiness across a dynamic Indo-Pacific battlespace. The DLE series integrates over 12,000 participants, 400 aircraft, and 50 locations, reinforcing allied and partner interoperability in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)