35th Fighter Wing and JASDF medics strengthen joint readiness during exercise Resolute Force Pacific

U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) medics triage and stabilize simulated patients during a bilateral aeromedical evacuation training event in support of exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 23, 2025. The event simulated a mass casualty scenario, allowing U.S. and Japanese medical personnel to refine emergency coordination and patient movement procedures. REFORPAC is part of the Department-Level Exercise (DLE) series, a large-scale, joint and multinational effort designed to validate warfighter readiness across a dynamic Indo-Pacific battlespace. The DLE series integrates over 12,000 participants, 400 aircraft, and 50 locations, reinforcing allied and partner interoperability in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)
|07.22.2025
|07.29.2025 02:45
|B-Roll
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
