5th AF, ADC Deputy Commanders Visit JASDF Matsushima AB

United States Air Force Brigadier General John Shutte, 5th Air Force Deputy Commander and Japan Air Self Defense Force Lt. General Kageura, Seiki, Air Defense Command’s Deputy Commander visited Matsushima Air base in Higashi-Matsushima City. They met with Vice Mayor Yagi, Tetsuya and Major General Watanabe, Takuya 4th Air Wing Commander and to observe joint bilateral hot pit operations as a part of Resolute Force Pacific, also known as REFORPAC, at a JASDF Air Base. This visit was to strengthen bilateral operations and readiness through engagement with JASDF base leadership and to build local government support for U.S. – Japan bilateral training.