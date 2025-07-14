Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th AF, ADC Deputy Commanders Visit JASDF Matsushima AB

    JAPAN

    07.22.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    United States Air Force Brigadier General John Shutte, 5th Air Force Deputy Commander and Japan Air Self Defense Force Lt. General Kageura, Seiki, Air Defense Command’s Deputy Commander visited Matsushima Air base in Higashi-Matsushima City. They met with Vice Mayor Yagi, Tetsuya and Major General Watanabe, Takuya 4th Air Wing Commander and to observe joint bilateral hot pit operations as a part of Resolute Force Pacific, also known as REFORPAC, at a JASDF Air Base. This visit was to strengthen bilateral operations and readiness through engagement with JASDF base leadership and to build local government support for U.S. – Japan bilateral training.

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 02:36
    Category: Newscasts
    This work, 5th AF, ADC Deputy Commanders Visit JASDF Matsushima AB, by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JASDF
    5th Air Force
    REFORPAC 2025

