    Smyrna and Zama Students Visit

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.28.2025

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    On July 25, USAG Japan had the pleasure of welcoming students from Smyrna, Tennessee—Zama City’s sister city since 1991—along with their Japanese host students for a special visit to the U.S. Army’s home away from home in Japan.

    The students engaged with our Soldiers, gained insight into our mission, and explored the unique capabilities of the U.S. Army in Japan.

    A heartfelt thank you to all the volunteers who helped make this exchange such a meaningful and memorable experience - strengthening friendships across cultures and generations.

    #USAGJapan #CulturalEngagement #SisterCities #PeopleFirst #CommunityConnections

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 04:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 971946
    VIRIN: 250729-A-AB123-1001
    Filename: DOD_111196053
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Hometown: SMYRNA, TENNESSEE, US

    This work, Smyrna and Zama Students Visit, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan
    IMCOM Pacific
    765th Transportation Terminal Battalion
    Camp Zama

