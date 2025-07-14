Smyrna and Zama Students Visit

On July 25, USAG Japan had the pleasure of welcoming students from Smyrna, Tennessee—Zama City’s sister city since 1991—along with their Japanese host students for a special visit to the U.S. Army’s home away from home in Japan.
The students engaged with our Soldiers, gained insight into our mission, and explored the unique capabilities of the U.S. Army in Japan.
A heartfelt thank you to all the volunteers who helped make this exchange such a meaningful and memorable experience - strengthening friendships across cultures and generations.
