    USA Girl Scouts Overseas Speak on AFN Radio

    CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.24.2025

    Video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez 

    AFN Okinawa

    Girls with the U.S.A. Girl Scouts Overseas join U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nathan Saucier, an American Forces Network broadcaster, on AFN radio to talk about being a Girl Scout on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, July 24, 2025. The USAGSO allows daughters of military families in overseas locations opportunities to learn and to coexist in local communities through volunteerism. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 01:32
    Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts
    American Forces Network Pacific
    community activities
    USAGSO
    japan
    Military families

