Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d Intelligence Battalion Marines conduct live fire and maneuver range

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.24.2025

    Video by Cpl. Elijah Murphy 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines assigned to 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a live fire and maneuver range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 21-25, 2025. The live fire and maneuver range is designed to provide a progressive training exercise aimed at developing a Sensor Employment Team and Maritime Surveillance Team’s defensive fires and immediate action drills while emplacing sensors or radars. This provides 3d intelligence Battalion the opportunity to ensure friendly freedom of maneuver while denying adversarial influence in the information environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Elijah Murphy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 02:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971944
    VIRIN: 250729-M-BI567-1001
    Filename: DOD_111196048
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Intelligence Battalion Marines conduct live fire and maneuver range, by Cpl Elijah Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Live-fire exercise
    immediate action drill
    react to contact
    buddy rush
    Ground sensor platoon
    Live Fire and Maneuver Range

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download