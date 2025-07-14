3d Intelligence Battalion Marines conduct live fire and maneuver range

U.S. Marines assigned to 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a live fire and maneuver range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 21-25, 2025. The live fire and maneuver range is designed to provide a progressive training exercise aimed at developing a Sensor Employment Team and Maritime Surveillance Team’s defensive fires and immediate action drills while emplacing sensors or radars. This provides 3d intelligence Battalion the opportunity to ensure friendly freedom of maneuver while denying adversarial influence in the information environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Elijah Murphy)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 02:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971944
|VIRIN:
|250729-M-BI567-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111196048
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
