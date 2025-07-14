Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Update: U.S., Royal Thai Navies Conclude CARAT Thailand 2025

    THAILAND

    07.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Navy and Royal Thai Navy personnel conduct the closing ceremony of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2025 at Sattahip Naval Base, Thailand, July 16, 2025. CARAT is a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 00:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 971942
    VIRIN: 250716-M-FO238-2374
    Filename: DOD_111196036
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: TH

    This work, Pacific Update: U.S., Royal Thai Navies Conclude CARAT Thailand 2025, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DESRON 7
    CARAT 2025
    partnership
    US 7th Fleet
    AFN Headquarters

