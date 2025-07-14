Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU | Flight Operations aboard USS San Diego

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.06.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct flight operations aboard amphibious transport dock USS San Diego (LPD 22), in the Philippine Sea, June 6, 2025. Marines and Sailors conducted flight operations in order to expand mission capabilities in support of the 31st MEU. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 04:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971938
    VIRIN: 250606-M-EC903-1001
    Filename: DOD_111195881
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU | Flight Operations aboard USS San Diego, by LCpl Raul Sotovilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UH-Y1 Venom, AH-1Z Viper, Readiness, Lethality, Deterrence, INDOPACIFIC

