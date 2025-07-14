U.S. Marines with to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct flight operations aboard amphibious transport dock USS San Diego (LPD 22), in the Philippine Sea, June 6, 2025. Marines and Sailors conducted flight operations in order to expand mission capabilities in support of the 31st MEU. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 04:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971938
|VIRIN:
|250606-M-EC903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111195881
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 31st MEU | Flight Operations aboard USS San Diego, by LCpl Raul Sotovilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
