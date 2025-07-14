Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1SG Michael D. Bennett

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    Hear from 1SG Michael D. Bennett as he reflects on the honor, lessons learned, and pride of serving as First Sergeant of 311th ESC HHC—a moment of leadership, legacy, and gratitude. (Video by U.S Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Kanangwe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 21:52
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 971933
    VIRIN: 250712-A-PK275-9189
    Filename: DOD_111195732
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1SG Michael D. Bennett, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download