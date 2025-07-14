Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Naval Forces Korea Change of Command

    BUSAN-SI, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    07.24.2025

    Video by OR-4 Jaeseung Lee 

    AFN Daegu

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Neil Koprowski arrives at the Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea (CNFK) change of command ceremony, at which Capt. Sharif Calfee will relieve him as CNFK at the Republic of Korea (ROK) Busan Naval Base auditorium, July 25, 2025. General Xavier T. Brunson, Commander, U.S. Forces Korea, was the presiding officer. CNFK is the U.S. Navy’s representative in Republic of Korea, providing leadership and expertise in naval matters to improve institutional and operational effectiveness between the two navies and to strengthen collective security efforts in Republic of Korea and the region.

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 20:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 971928
    VIRIN: 250725-D-VB752-3565
    Filename: DOD_111195600
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BUSAN-SI, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, US Naval Forces Korea Change of Command, by OR-4 Jaeseung Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

