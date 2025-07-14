US Naval Forces Korea Change of Command

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Neil Koprowski arrives at the Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea (CNFK) change of command ceremony, at which Capt. Sharif Calfee will relieve him as CNFK at the Republic of Korea (ROK) Busan Naval Base auditorium, July 25, 2025. General Xavier T. Brunson, Commander, U.S. Forces Korea, was the presiding officer. CNFK is the U.S. Navy’s representative in Republic of Korea, providing leadership and expertise in naval matters to improve institutional and operational effectiveness between the two navies and to strengthen collective security efforts in Republic of Korea and the region.
