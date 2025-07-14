U.S. Air Force Air Commandos assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command operate a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II aircraft to conduct airfield assessments during Emerald Warrior 25.2, Arizona and Nevada, July 24, 2025. By training to operate in contested environments, Air Commandos are able to think outside the box, experiment capabilities to find methods of accomplishing the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luke Hirsch) (This video has been altered for security purposes by blurring out faces.)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 21:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971923
|VIRIN:
|250724-F-LH008-1584
|Filename:
|DOD_111195332
|Length:
|00:05:41
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Emerald Warrior 25.2: MC-130's Conduct Airfield Assessments, by A1C Luke Hirsch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
