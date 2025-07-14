Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emerald Warrior 25.2: MC-130's Conduct Airfield Assessments

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Luke Hirsch 

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    U.S. Air Force Air Commandos assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command operate a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II aircraft to conduct airfield assessments during Emerald Warrior 25.2, Arizona and Nevada, July 24, 2025. By training to operate in contested environments, Air Commandos are able to think outside the box, experiment capabilities to find methods of accomplishing the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luke Hirsch) (This video has been altered for security purposes by blurring out faces.)

    This work, Emerald Warrior 25.2: MC-130's Conduct Airfield Assessments, by A1C Luke Hirsch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1CTCS
    AFSOC
    air commandos
    DLE 2025
    Emerald Warrior 25.2

