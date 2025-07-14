Emerald Warrior 25.2: MC-130's Conduct Airfield Assessments

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Air Commandos assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command operate a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II aircraft to conduct airfield assessments during Emerald Warrior 25.2, Arizona and Nevada, July 24, 2025. By training to operate in contested environments, Air Commandos are able to think outside the box, experiment capabilities to find methods of accomplishing the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luke Hirsch) (This video has been altered for security purposes by blurring out faces.)