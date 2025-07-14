Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th FAB Diamond Run

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2025

    Video by Sgt. Christian Carrillo 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers, civilians, and family members assigned to the 75th Field Artillery Brigade (75th FAB) participated in the Brigade Diamond Run in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, July 26, 2025. 75th FAB's Diamond Week consists of various sports competitions and runs from July 18 through July 25. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 17:48
    VIRIN: 250726-A-MC970-1136
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    This work, 75th FAB Diamond Run, by SGT Christian Carrillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

