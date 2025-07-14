2nd MLG Corporals Leadership School introduces shallow water grappling

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group participate in the first-ever shallow water grappling physical training session during a beach workout as part of Corporals Leadership School on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 16, 2025. Course instructors adapted the curriculum to include shallow water grappling into the physical training program to develop leaders capable of pushing through adversity. Corporals Leadership School is a four-week course designed to enhance skills to as effective small unit leaders and expand their knowledge as noncommissioned officers in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Apollo Wilson)