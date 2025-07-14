Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd MLG Corporals Leadership School introduces shallow water grappling

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Video by Cpl. Apollo Wilson 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group participate in the first-ever shallow water grappling physical training session during a beach workout as part of Corporals Leadership School on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 16, 2025. Course instructors adapted the curriculum to include shallow water grappling into the physical training program to develop leaders capable of pushing through adversity. Corporals Leadership School is a four-week course designed to enhance skills to as effective small unit leaders and expand their knowledge as noncommissioned officers in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Apollo Wilson)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 17:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971917
    VIRIN: 250716-M-RU058-1001
    Filename: DOD_111195093
    Length: 00:05:03
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    2nd MLG, Corporals Course, Shallow water grappling, Beach, Physical Training, USMC News

