U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group participate in the first-ever shallow water grappling physical training session during a beach workout as part of Corporals Leadership School on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 16, 2025. Course instructors adapted the curriculum to include shallow water grappling into the physical training program to develop leaders capable of pushing through adversity. Corporals Leadership School is a four-week course designed to enhance skills to as effective small unit leaders and expand their knowledge as noncommissioned officers in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Apollo Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 17:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971917
|VIRIN:
|250716-M-RU058-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111195093
|Length:
|00:05:03
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2nd MLG Corporals Leadership School introduces shallow water grappling, by Cpl Apollo Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
