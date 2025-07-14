Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Change of Command Ceremony - 2025

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    Col. Cory Damon, former 22nd Air Refueling Wing commander, relinquishes command to Col. Joe Wall, 22nd ARW incoming commander, during the 22nd ARW Change of Command ceremony at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, July 28th, 2025. The ceremony was presided over by Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, 18th Air Force commander, with many members of Team McConnell in attendance. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 17:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971916
    VIRIN: 250728-F-SC213-1001
    Filename: DOD_111195084
    Length: 00:06:20
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd Air Refueling Wing Change of Command Ceremony - 2025, by A1C Paula Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

