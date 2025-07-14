22nd Air Refueling Wing Change of Command Ceremony - 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Cory Damon, former 22nd Air Refueling Wing commander, relinquishes command to Col. Joe Wall, 22nd ARW incoming commander, during the 22nd ARW Change of Command ceremony at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, July 28th, 2025. The ceremony was presided over by Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, 18th Air Force commander, with many members of Team McConnell in attendance. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)