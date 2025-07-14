Col. Cory Damon, former 22nd Air Refueling Wing commander, relinquishes command to Col. Joe Wall, 22nd ARW incoming commander, during the 22nd ARW Change of Command ceremony at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, July 28th, 2025. The ceremony was presided over by Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, 18th Air Force commander, with many members of Team McConnell in attendance. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 17:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971916
|VIRIN:
|250728-F-SC213-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111195084
|Length:
|00:06:20
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 22nd Air Refueling Wing Change of Command Ceremony - 2025, by A1C Paula Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.