    Air Commandos begin aerial operations for EW 25.2

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford 

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    U.S. Air Force Air Commandos assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command depart on a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II during Emerald Warrior 25.2 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, July 24, 2025. Supported by U.S. Special Operations Command, Emerald Warrior is a joint, combined special operations exercise that prepares AFSOC forces, Conventional Enablers, Partner Forces, and Interagency Elements to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Hansford)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 21:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971909
    VIRIN: 250725-F-AI717-7001
    Filename: DOD_111194925
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Emerald Warrior
    1CTCS
    AFSOC
    EW25
    DLE2025

