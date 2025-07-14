U.S. Air Force Air Commandos assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command depart on a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II during Emerald Warrior 25.2 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, July 24, 2025. Supported by U.S. Special Operations Command, Emerald Warrior is a joint, combined special operations exercise that prepares AFSOC forces, Conventional Enablers, Partner Forces, and Interagency Elements to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Hansford)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 21:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971909
|VIRIN:
|250725-F-AI717-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111194925
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Commandos begin aerial operations for EW 25.2, by A1C Thomas Hansford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.