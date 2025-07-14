CSO security training 2025

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Consolidated Security Office (CSO) is offering the following security training video.
The training covers a broad range of topics such as continuous vetting, insider threat, information security (INFOSEC), scientific and technical information (STINFO), personnel security (PERSEC), industrial security, operation security (OPSEC), physical security, and arranging visits.
Please go to the following link to complete the SharePoint Survey to receive credit for this training:
https://usaf.dps.mil/teams/AFLCMCCSO/Lists/Annual%20Training%202023/overview.aspx
If you have questions about this training or any other security-related topics, please get in touch with our CSO Workflow at AFLCMC.Cnsldtd.Security_Office@us.af.mil.
