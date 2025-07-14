CSO security training 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Consolidated Security Office (CSO) is offering the following security training video.



The training covers a broad range of topics such as continuous vetting, insider threat, information security (INFOSEC), scientific and technical information (STINFO), personnel security (PERSEC), industrial security, operation security (OPSEC), physical security, and arranging visits.



Please go to the following link to complete the SharePoint Survey to receive credit for this training:

https://usaf.dps.mil/teams/AFLCMCCSO/Lists/Annual%20Training%202023/overview.aspx



If you have questions about this training or any other security-related topics, please get in touch with our CSO Workflow at AFLCMC.Cnsldtd.Security_Office@us.af.mil.