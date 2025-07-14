Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSO security training 2025

    WRIGHT- PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Video by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Consolidated Security Office (CSO) is offering the following security training video.

    The training covers a broad range of topics such as continuous vetting, insider threat, information security (INFOSEC), scientific and technical information (STINFO), personnel security (PERSEC), industrial security, operation security (OPSEC), physical security, and arranging visits.

    Please go to the following link to complete the SharePoint Survey to receive credit for this training:
    https://usaf.dps.mil/teams/AFLCMCCSO/Lists/Annual%20Training%202023/overview.aspx

    If you have questions about this training or any other security-related topics, please get in touch with our CSO Workflow at AFLCMC.Cnsldtd.Security_Office@us.af.mil.

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 14:36
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:55:32
    Location: WRIGHT- PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    AFMC
    CSO
    AFLCMC
    Security

