Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Installation Renaming Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    Fort Hood, formerly Fort Cavazos, was officially renamed as of June 11. To commemorate this, join Fort Hood officials as they host a renaming ceremony at the III Armored Corps Headquarters in honor of Col. Robert B. Hood, a recipient of the Distinguished Service Cross for extraordinary heroism during World War I.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 15:23
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 971874
    Filename: DOD_111193659
    Length: 00:19:36
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Installation Renaming Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Renaming Ceremony
    Fort Hood

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download