Fort Hood, formerly Fort Cavazos, was officially renamed as of June 11. To commemorate this, join Fort Hood officials as they host a renaming ceremony at the III Armored Corps Headquarters in honor of Col. Robert B. Hood, a recipient of the Distinguished Service Cross for extraordinary heroism during World War I.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 15:23
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|971874
|Filename:
|DOD_111193659
|Length:
|00:19:36
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Installation Renaming Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.