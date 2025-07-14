The “This is USAREUR-AF” video series showcases the activities of U.S. Army Europe and Africa across Europe, Africa, and beyond. This month’s edition showcases LANDEURO, a premier forum bringing together military and industry leaders to drive modernization and innovation in land power; Saber Guardian, a large-scale multinational exercise designed to strengthen regional security and enhance interoperability among U.S., Allied, and partner forces
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 09:01
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|971863
|VIRIN:
|250721-A-NX575-8041
|Filename:
|DOD_111193384
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, This is USAREUR-AF July 2025, by SSG Samuel Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.