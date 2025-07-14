Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    This is USAREUR-AF July 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    07.21.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kim 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    The “This is USAREUR-AF” video series showcases the activities of U.S. Army Europe and Africa across Europe, Africa, and beyond. This month’s edition showcases LANDEURO, a premier forum bringing together military and industry leaders to drive modernization and innovation in land power; Saber Guardian, a large-scale multinational exercise designed to strengthen regional security and enhance interoperability among U.S., Allied, and partner forces

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 09:01
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 971863
    VIRIN: 250721-A-NX575-8041
    Filename: DOD_111193384
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This is USAREUR-AF July 2025, by SSG Samuel Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    SwordofFreedom
    THISISUSAREUR-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download