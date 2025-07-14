CMSSF Bentivegna visits Ramstein Air Base (1080p w/o graphics)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna held an all-call for Airmen and Guardians during a visit to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 24th, 2025. Chief Bentivegna focused his time on detailing the importance of teamwork through actions between the services as well as allies across NATO, and took time to answer questions pertaining to future plans, force evaluation standards, leadership and more. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)