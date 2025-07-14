Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSSF Bentivegna visits Ramstein Air Base (1080p w/graphics)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna held an all-call for Airmen and Guardians during a visit to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 24th, 2025. Chief Bentivegna focused his time on detailing the importance of teamwork through actions between the services as well as allies across NATO, and took time to answer questions pertaining to future plans, force evaluation standards, leadership and more. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 05:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 971843
    VIRIN: 250724-F-GM327-1003
    Filename: DOD_111193145
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSSF Bentivegna visits Ramstein Air Base (1080p w/graphics), by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein Air Base
    U.S. Space Force
    CMSSF
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force

