CMSSF Bentivegna visits Ramstein Air Base (720p w/o graphics)

Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna held an all-call for Airmen and Guardians during a visit to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 24th, 2025. Chief Bentivegna focused his time on detailing the importance of teamwork through actions between the services as well as allies across NATO, and took time to answer questions pertaining to future plans, force evaluation standards, leadership and more. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 05:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|971842
|VIRIN:
|250724-F-GM327-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111193144
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
