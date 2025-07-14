Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Dave Hankin Interview 24 JUL 25

    07.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Leron Richards 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    Lt. Col. Dave Hankin, commanding officer of Australian Army’s Combined Joint Military Police Force, speaks on the importance of military police involvement with Talisman Sabre 25, Queensland, Australia, July 24, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Leron Richards)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 22:40
    Category: Interviews
