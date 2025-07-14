Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interoperability Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AUSTRALIA

    07.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tara Brown, Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler, Capt. Brittany Whitehead, Spc. Wesley Richardson, Staff Sgt. Dustin Reetz and Staff Sgt. Crystal Carpenter

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Military personnel in conjunction with other countries forces show their sustained cooperation in Australia throughout Talisman Sabre 25. The cultural exchange was part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025, a bilateral exercise that demonstrates the strong U.S.-Australia alliance, which has sustained cooperation and trust throughout decades of operating, training, and exercising together. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Reetz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 22:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 971811
    VIRIN: 250724-A-LO422-3808
    Filename: DOD_111192662
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interoperability Reel, by SSG Tara Brown, MSG Matthew Keeler, CPT Brittany Whitehead, SPC Wesley Richardson, SSG Dustin Reetz and SSG Crystal Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Airforce
    usarmy
    talismansabre25
    USMC
    U.S. Navy
    interoperability

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download