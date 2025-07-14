U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations

U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Enforcement Specialist 1st Class Robely Molina and his teammates worked alongside Panamanian Servicio Nacional Aeronaval members for two weeks sharing knowledge on maritime law enforcement scenarios in Panama. The two-week Boarding Officer Course focused on equipping international maritime students with key operational skills such as subject control, defensive tactics, and vessel boarding procedures. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)
