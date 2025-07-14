Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations

    PANAMA

    07.23.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Enforcement Specialist 1st Class Robely Molina and his teammates worked alongside Panamanian Servicio Nacional Aeronaval members for two weeks sharing knowledge on maritime law enforcement scenarios in Panama. The two-week Boarding Officer Course focused on equipping international maritime students with key operational skills such as subject control, defensive tactics, and vessel boarding procedures. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 19:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971799
    VIRIN: 250723-F-MM194-1006
    Filename: DOD_111191066
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: PA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations, by TSgt Kaylee Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    Coast Guard
    Panama
    maritime security

