Make-A-Wish and U.S Army Grant Young Kid's Dream to Become A Tanker for a Day

FORT BLISS, Texas – The U.S. Army partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to grant Kadin Brewer’s wish of becoming a U.S. Army Armor Soldier for a day.



Kadin, who has been battling a critical illness, experienced life as a member of the "Old Ironsides" team—donning Army gear, exploring tanks, and interacting with soldiers. The experience was part of Make-A-Wish's mission to bring hope and strength to children across the nation, with the Army proudly standing in support.