    Make-A-Wish and U.S Army Grant Young Kid's Dream to Become A Tanker for a Day

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alon Humphrey 

    1st Armored Division

    FORT BLISS, Texas – The U.S. Army partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to grant Kadin Brewer’s wish of becoming a U.S. Army Armor Soldier for a day.

    Kadin, who has been battling a critical illness, experienced life as a member of the "Old Ironsides" team—donning Army gear, exploring tanks, and interacting with soldiers. The experience was part of Make-A-Wish's mission to bring hope and strength to children across the nation, with the Army proudly standing in support.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 21:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 971798
    VIRIN: 250725-A-YG558-6464
    Filename: DOD_111189782
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US

