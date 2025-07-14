REEL: 173rd Airborne Brigade Launches Agile Spirit 25 with Combined Airborne Operation in Türkiye

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/971791" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The drop was just the beginning. From the runways of Incirlik to the skies above Türkiye, U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade conducted a combined airborne operation to kick off Agile Spirit 25, July 21, 2025. The multinational exercise continues in Georgia with live-fire ranges, tactical maneuvers, and joint training designed to enhance NATO interoperability and combat readiness.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward stationed in Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance.



U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Koby I. Saunders

Edited by Capt. Jennifer French

"Monarch" by Christian Wade (2:50) via Musicbed