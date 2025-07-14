SLTE 4-25: 2d Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment HIMARS Night Live-fire

U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division conduct a night live fire range using the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during Service Level Training Exercise 4-25 at the Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 25, 2025. SLTE 4-25 is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force across all domains of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)
|07.25.2025
|07.27.2025 17:01
|B-Roll
|971790
|250725-M-LW008-1001
|DOD_111179781
|00:02:48
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
