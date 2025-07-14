Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REEL: 173rd Airborne Paratroopers Jump into Agile Spirit 25 with Combined Airborne Operation from Türkiye

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    07.21.2025

    Courtesy Video

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers with the 173rd Airborne Brigade execute a combined airborne operation from Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 21, 2025, to kick off Agile Spirit 25. The footage captures paratroopers loading aircraft, conducting final gear checks, and exiting in flight. The mission marks the start of multinational training that continues in Georgia with live-fire exercises and tactical maneuvers, enhancing interoperability and readiness across NATO forces.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward stationed in Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance.

    U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Koby I. Saunders
    Edit by Capt. Jennifer French
    Music: “Passage” by Roary (2:49) via Musicbed

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 10:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 971787
    VIRIN: 250721-A-XY121-6284
    Filename: DOD_111178213
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR

