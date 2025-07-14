REEL: 173rd Airborne Paratroopers Jump into Agile Spirit 25 with Combined Airborne Operation from Türkiye

U.S. Army paratroopers with the 173rd Airborne Brigade execute a combined airborne operation from Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 21, 2025, to kick off Agile Spirit 25. The footage captures paratroopers loading aircraft, conducting final gear checks, and exiting in flight. The mission marks the start of multinational training that continues in Georgia with live-fire exercises and tactical maneuvers, enhancing interoperability and readiness across NATO forces.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward stationed in Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance.
U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Koby I. Saunders
Edit by Capt. Jennifer French
Music: “Passage” by Roary (2:49) via Musicbed
