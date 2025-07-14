Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Agile Spirit 25 - 1-91st Cavalry Regiment Convoy (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VAZIANI, GEORGIA

    07.26.2025

    Video by Sgt. Ehron Ostendorf 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct a convoy from Senaki to the Vaziani Training Area, Georgia on July 26, 2025, as part of Exercise Agile Spirit 25. Agile Spirit 25 underscores the U.S. commitment to security and stability in the Black Sea region and highlights the importance of strong alliances and partnerships in addressing shared security challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Ehron Ostendorf)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 12:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971782
    VIRIN: 250726-Z-PX855-5305
    Filename: DOD_111178044
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: VAZIANI, GE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Spirit 25 - 1-91st Cavalry Regiment Convoy (B-Roll), by SGT Ehron Ostendorf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Stronger Together
    1-91 Cavalry Regiment
    AgileSpirit
    U.S. Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download