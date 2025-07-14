Agile Spirit 25 - 1-91st Cavalry Regiment Convoy (B-Roll)

U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct a convoy from Senaki to the Vaziani Training Area, Georgia on July 26, 2025, as part of Exercise Agile Spirit 25. Agile Spirit 25 underscores the U.S. commitment to security and stability in the Black Sea region and highlights the importance of strong alliances and partnerships in addressing shared security challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Ehron Ostendorf)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2025 12:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971782
|VIRIN:
|250726-Z-PX855-5305
|Filename:
|DOD_111178044
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|VAZIANI, GE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
