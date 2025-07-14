Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Passing of the DoD Warrior Games Flag

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Rayno 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Passing of the Department of Defense Warrior Games from Yemi Mobolade, the Mayor of Colorado Springs, to retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Betsy Hove, the Assistant to the Director of Military and Veteran Affairs in San Antonio, Texas, signifying the the changing of the host city July 26, 2025, at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event features 175 athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events from July 18–26, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Rayno)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 09:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971775
    VIRIN: 250726-A-FK859-4438
    Filename: DOD_111177831
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

