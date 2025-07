2025 DoD Warrior Games Ultimate Champion

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Bianca Hayden, an athlete for Team Army, wins the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games Ultimate Champion award, July 26, 2025, at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The Ultimate Champion title is awarded to the athletes who earn the most points across the main sporting events of the Warrior Games. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event features 175 athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events from July 18–26, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Rayno)