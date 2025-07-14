Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 DoD Warrior Games Ultimate Champion

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Rayno 

    DoD Warrior Games

    U.S. Army Sgt. Bianca Hayden, an athlete for Team Army, wins the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games Ultimate Champion award, July 26, 2025, at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The Ultimate Champion title is awarded to the athletes who earn the most points across the main sporting events of the Warrior Games. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event features 175 athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events from July 18–26, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Rayno)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 09:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971773
    VIRIN: 250726-A-FK859-1289
    Filename: DOD_111177803
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 DoD Warrior Games Ultimate Champion, by SFC Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DWG2025, DoD Warrior Games, Limitless, Wounded Warrior Regiment, Adaptive

