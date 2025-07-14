SLTE 4-25: CLB-8 Advanced Motorized Operators Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 8, Combat Logistic Regiment 2, 2d Marine Logistics Group conduct an Advanced Motorized Operations Course in support of Service Level Training Exercise 4-25 at the Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 24, 2025. SLTE 4-25 is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force across all domains of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Quentarius Johnson)