SLTE 4-25: CLB-8 Advanced Motorized Operators Course

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 8, Combat Logistic Regiment 2, 2d Marine Logistics Group conduct an Advanced Motorized Operations Course in support of Service Level Training Exercise 4-25 at the Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 24, 2025. SLTE 4-25 is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force across all domains of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Quentarius Johnson)
|07.24.2025
|07.27.2025 17:00
|B-Roll
|971763
|250724-M-CQ544-1614
|DOD_111177669
|00:01:09
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
