    SLTE 4-25: CLB-8 Advanced Motorized Operators Course

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Quentarius Johnson 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 8, Combat Logistic Regiment 2, 2d Marine Logistics Group conduct an Advanced Motorized Operations Course in support of Service Level Training Exercise 4-25 at the Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 24, 2025. SLTE 4-25 is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force across all domains of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Quentarius Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 17:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971763
    VIRIN: 250724-M-CQ544-1614
    Filename: DOD_111177669
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLTE 4-25: CLB-8 Advanced Motorized Operators Course, by SSgt Quentarius Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

