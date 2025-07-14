Team Army participate in the sitting volleyball event during the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 25, 2025. Men and women from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and U.S. Special Operations Command are competing in the following adaptive sports: archery, cycling, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, precision air, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, wheelchair basketball, and wheelchair rugby. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alexander Woolverton)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2025 15:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971744
|VIRIN:
|250725-A-YM710-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111177391
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 DOD Warrior Games - Sitting Volleyball, by PFC Alexander Woolverton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
