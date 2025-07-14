AFW2 Athlete Focus: Lt. Col. Christopher Dorough

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Christopher Dorough, Team Air Force athlete, tells his story of resilience alongside the Air Force Wounded Warrior program that led to his participation in the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games, Colorado Springs, Colo., 20 July 2025. Dorough's fight with cancer and his discovery of adaptive sports brought him to Team Air Force trials, where he performed well and became Team Air Force's precision air captain. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sophia Robello)
07.20.2025
07.26.2025
|Package
|971736
|250720-F-UB464-9001
|DOD_111177273
|00:01:19
COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|0
|0
