    AFW2 Athlete Focus: Lt. Col. Christopher Dorough

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Sophia Robello 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Christopher Dorough, Team Air Force athlete, tells his story of resilience alongside the Air Force Wounded Warrior program that led to his participation in the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games, Colorado Springs, Colo., 20 July 2025. Dorough's fight with cancer and his discovery of adaptive sports brought him to Team Air Force trials, where he performed well and became Team Air Force's precision air captain. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sophia Robello)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2025
    Date Posted: 07.26.2025 13:05
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    Wounded Warrior
    Limitless
    DoD Warrior Games
    Combat Camera (COMCAM)
    DWG2025
    Combat Camera

