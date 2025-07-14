AFW2 Athlete Focus: Lt. Col. Christopher Dorough

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Christopher Dorough, Team Air Force athlete, tells his story of resilience alongside the Air Force Wounded Warrior program that led to his participation in the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games, Colorado Springs, Colo., 20 July 2025. Dorough's fight with cancer and his discovery of adaptive sports brought him to Team Air Force trials, where he performed well and became Team Air Force's precision air captain. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sophia Robello)