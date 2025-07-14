Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy and Marine Amphibious Assault 24 July 25

    AUSTRALIA

    07.24.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    Japanese and U.S. Marine Corps amphibious assault vehicles land on the beach in Queensland, Australia, July 24, 2025. The assault was training in clearing the beach for U.S. Navy landing craft air cushions to deploy additional U.S. Marine Corps troops and equipment during Talisman Sabre 25. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.26.2025 08:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971729
    VIRIN: 250724-A-IX878-7678
    Filename: DOD_111177119
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: AU

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    This work, U.S. Navy and Marine Amphibious Assault 24 July 25, by MSG Matthew Keeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LCAC
    talismansabre25
    USMC
    U.S. Navy

  •   Register/Login to Download