U.S. Navy and Marine Amphibious Assault 24 July 25

Japanese and U.S. Marine Corps amphibious assault vehicles land on the beach in Queensland, Australia, July 24, 2025. The assault was training in clearing the beach for U.S. Navy landing craft air cushions to deploy additional U.S. Marine Corps troops and equipment during Talisman Sabre 25. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2025 08:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971729
|VIRIN:
|250724-A-IX878-7678
|Filename:
|DOD_111177119
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|AU
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
